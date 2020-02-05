Limerick researchers seek breast cancer patients and survivors for weekend workshop

RESEARCHERS at Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software, are looking for breast cancer patients and survivors to take part in a workshop at University of Limerick (UL) this weekend.

The workshop is funded through an Irish Cancer Society Research Engagement Award, and is focused around engaging breast cancer patients and survivors with current research being undertaken in the UL project BREASTech: increasing physical activity levels in breast cancer patients through technology-enabled care.

Research fellow Dr Michelle Norris of Lero at UL is looking for people who are willing to engage with the process and are available to attend UL on the mornings of Saturday, February 8 and Saturday, February 22 for the half-day workshops.

“Breast cancer patients and survivors will explore their feelings and thoughts surrounding breast cancer, physical activity and technology, through photography using a method called Photovoice,” she explained.

Participants will receive funding for travel costs, tea/coffee at break time, a light lunch and a piece of technology to support physical activity. Contact Michelle on 061 234158 or by email at michelle.norris@lero.ie.