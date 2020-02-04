Body of woman found in Ennis taken to University Hospital Limerick for post mortem

GARDAI are investigating the sudden death of a woman in her 40s that occurred in Ennis this Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were alerted at around 6am, after the woman was discovered by passers-by at River Walk Mill Road.

"The woman was brought to University Hospital Limerick and was later pronounced dead. The Post Mortem will determine the course of the investigation," said a garda spokesperson.

A file will be prepared for the coroner and the State Pathologist has been notified.