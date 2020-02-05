FOI shows cost of policing Munster final in Limerick

THE cost to the GAA of policing the Munster senior hurling final at LIT Gaelic Grounds last June was more than €21,000, it can be revealed.

Figures obtained by The Leader under the Freedom of Information Act show a total of €21,757 was paid by the Munster Council to An Garda Síochána for “non-public” duties associated with the Munster final between Limerick and Tipperary on June 30, 2019.

The Munster Council paid a further €28,800 to An Garda Siochana in relation to the round-robin fixtures of Limerick versus Cork on May 19 and Limerick versus Clare on June 9.

Two other fixtures at LIT Gaelic Grounds also feature in the list of top 10 events during 2019.

A total of €9,450 was paid by Cumann LuthChleas Gael for “non-public” duties associated with the All Ireland senior football qualifier between Galway and Mayo on July 7 while €6,030 was paid in relation to All Ireland under 20 hurling final between Cork and Tipperary on August 24.

Elsewhere, the figures show the biggest non GAA-related payment – €18,000 – was made by the organisers of the Great Limerick Run which took place over the May bank-holiday weekend.

According to An Garda Síochána, significant payments were also received last year for non-public duties from Munster Rugby, Limerick Racecourse and the organisers of the Pig N Porter festival.

The only payment which was not sport-related was made by Cairde Two Films. The production company paid €2,581 to have a garda presence on September 25 and 26 while filming on location in Limerick for an upcoming TV series.

Under Section 30 of the Garda Siochana Act 2005, “An Garda Síochána may provide and charge for police services for events on private property or in areas open to the public if it is in the public interest and consistent with the functions of An Garda SÍochána”.