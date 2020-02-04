Gardai seek witnesses to assault in Limerick city centre

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating an assault on a male in Limerick city centre and are looking for witnesses.

Last Thursday January 30 at approximately 9.50 in the night, Gardai got a call to say a male was being assaulted at Sarsfield Street in the city centre.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance and Gardai are now looking for witnesses to the assault.

Any drivers that have a dash cam and who were in the Sarsfield street area last Thursday between 9.30 and 10 in the night can contact them on 061-212400.