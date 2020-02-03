Gardai issue fines to motorists parking at busy bus stop and disabled bay in Limerick city

GARDAI have issued fixed charge notices to motorists parked in one of Limerick city's busiest bus stops.

Taking to social media, An Garda Siochana said that they often receive calls from the public "about cars parked along the bus stops in Limerick city which then make it unsafe for passengers to get on and off and also causes major disruption to other road users.

"These vehicles were issued with fixed charge notices & could have been towed for obstruction," the gardai said.

It added that a member of the beat patrol issued four €150 fines to people parking in a disabled bay.

According to gardai, one of the excuses was "I didn't think they were disabled bays on Sunday".