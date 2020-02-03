Deaths in Limerick - February 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Connie) Dillon, Farran, Feohanagh, Limerick, on February 3, 2020 at St. Catherine's Nursing Home.

Husband of the late Mary (née Hannon) and father of the late Sean. Sadly missed by his grandsons Barry and Tony and their mother Mary, great grandchildren Abbie, Ellie, Layla and Freya, brothers Johnny and Billy, sisters Nonie, Ellen and Bridie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford on Wednesday from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Feohanagh. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dromcollogher Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Alice (Philomena) (Phyllis) Cain (née Dunne) Glenfield, Kilmallock, Limerick / Finglas, Dublin, suddenly but peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Stephen and loving wife of her late husband Frank Lynch, cherished sister of Noleen, Patsy, Barbara, Christy, David and the late Marie, Sonny, Rita, Denis, John and Anthony.

Phyllis will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children Matthew, David, Stephen, Maria, Ian and Graham, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at Michael Doyle’s Funeral Home, Finglas Village this Tuesday the 4th between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Saint Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Rivermount, Finglas South, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Deansgrange Cemetery for Burial. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors. 01-8140004.

The death has occurred of Eamonn Buckley, Curraturk, Ballylanders, Limerick peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock. Predeceased by his brother Liam. Sadly missed by his step-sister Helen, step-brother Noel, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders, V35A3F4 this Tuesday evening, 4th Feb., from 6.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 5th Feb., at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.