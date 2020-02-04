Serial filling station robber found not guilty in Limerick court by reason of insanity

A BUSINESSMAN who carried out a spate of armed robberies at service stations across Munster while experiencing a manic depressive episode has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

A jury at Limerick Circuit was told two consultant forensic psychiatrists were in agreement that the defendant knew his actions were wrong but that he was “unable to refrain” fro them because he was suffering from a mental disorder.

John Carroll, 53, of Clonshire, Adare was before the court having been charged with 14 offences which occurred at locations in Limerick, Tipperary and Clare on dates between September 30, 2015 and October 12, 2015.

At the beginning of the three-day trial, the jury of seven women and five men was told Mr Carroll was not disputing that he committed the physical acts.

However, Lily Buckley BL, instructed by state solicitor Edward O’Sullivan said, the defence case was that he was “mentally unwell” at the time and that they would be asked to consider a special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Outlining the sequence of events, Detective Garda Jerry O’Sullivan said Mr Carroll broke into two houses in Adare before embarking on a spate of late-night robberies at service stations in Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Cork.

The jury has been shown a compilation of CCTV footage from 11 different service stations which were targeted. At each location, a male wearing dark clothing and a homemade-balaclava can be seen approaching workers and demanding money from the tills.

The defendant can be seen on the footage brandishing various implements and during interview following his arrest he told gardai he had used items such as a spud gun, a plastic toy gun Airsoft replica handgun and a rifle.

More than €3,400 in cash was taken – none of which was ever recovered.

In her charge to the jury, Judge Martina Baxter told the jurors if they were satisfied with the evidence of the two expert witnesses – Dr Paul O’Connell and Dr Brendan White,, they were entitled, in law, to return the special verdict of not guilty by reason by insanity.

Following just over 45 minutes of deliberations, the jury returned with a unanimous verdict in relation to each of the 14 counts.

Mr Carroll was remanded on continuing bail pending the completion of a psychiatric assessment.