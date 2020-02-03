'Another milestone' as units for crucial 60-bed block land at University Hospital Limerick

THE UL Hospitals Group has reassured the public that its 60-bed block will be open and ready for use before the end of the year, as units for the modular build landed at University Hospital Limerick this Monday.

It has stated that a planning application for the 96-bed block is likely to be submitted later this year. There is no estimated time of delivery for this €25m project.

Announcing the landing of the units, the UL Hospitals Group said that it is finalising details for a recruitment campaign to take on 140 whole-time equivalent staff for the surge in bed capacity at UHL.

Government opposition have raised concerns over the opening of the €19.5m project, saying that staff need to be recruited before the state-of-the-art modular units are ready for use.

The remainder of the units are prefabricate offsite, located just a few miles from UHL, awaiting delivery.

Installed by a mobile crane, all units are expected to be erected on site this month, a spokesperson said.

The ward block will provide an additional 60 beds for the hospital, all single patient rooms with ensuites. The additional single rooms will help to improve patient comfort, safety, privacy and dignity and assist with the management of infection control in the hospital.

Commenting this Monday, Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, said: “Work is progressing well on the 60-Bed Block for UHL another milestone was reached this Monday with the arrival of the modular units on site. We expect the beds will be available for patients before the end of this year after all the equipment has been installed and tested and all the staff recruited and trained.

“This project will help considerably in reducing the long wait times experienced by too many of our patients, especially in our Emergency Department."

Prof Cowan added that more capacity is required in the Mid-West

“It is important that we continue to progress the 96-bed Block which is included in the national development plan. A full design team has now been appointed for this project and a feasibility study is underway. We expect that a planning application will be lodged with Limerick City and County Council later this year."