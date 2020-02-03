No injuries reported in County Limerick crash
The car involved in a crash in Adare this Monday morning
THE driver of a car involved in a two vehicle collision this morning in Adare escaped serious injuries.
The accident between a car and a lorry occurred at around 8am on the Limerick side of Adare.
Emergency services attended but the driver of the car was not seriously hurt. The lorry driver escaped injuries.
Traffic in the busy village was further delayed for a number of hours but the scene has since been cleared.
