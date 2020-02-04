Banned driver caught outside garda station 'unaware' he was disqualified

A MAN was caught driving with no insurance next to a garda station.

Dean Coughlan, aged 24, of Sycamore Drive, Bruff pleaded guilty at Kilmallock Court.

Inspector Marianne Cusack said on May 18, 2018, Garda Jerry O’Connor observed Mr Coughlan driving.

“He was aware the defendant was subject to a disqualification. He made a demand for his insurance. It wasn’t produced,” said Insp Cusack. The court heard that Mr Coughlan has one previous conviction for no insurance.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Coughlan, said the disqualification arose from exceeding 12 penalty points.

“He believed he had insurance. He got confused with the notification from the RSA. He had been disqualified for six weeks. He was driving in the estate in which he is living. The garda station is beside the estate.

“He apologises. He is a fitter / welder by trade. He was not aware he was disqualified,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary fined Mr Coughlan €400 and disqualified him from driving for four years.