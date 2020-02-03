Probation report for juvenile who robbed Limerick student in sustained attack

A PROBATION report is to be prepared in the case of a teenage boy who has admitted robbing €15 in cash from an innocent student as he was walking home late at night.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court on Tuesday, the defendant, who is aged 16, pleaded guilty to a single charge relating to an incident at Roxboro Road, Limerick on January 5, 2019.

Read also: Man acquitted of attacking another with hatchet in Limerick

The victim, who was 19 at the time, was walking near the Bus Éireann depot when he encountered the then 15-year-old and an older teenager.

The student was struck up to 80 times during the incident which lasted for more than three minutes.

The matter was adjourned to the end of next week to facilitate the preparation of a pre-sanctioned probation report.