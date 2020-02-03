Man caught for insurance and NCT when stopped for speeding on Limerick motorway
Limerick District Court
A VAN driver who was caught speeding on the M7 motorway was disqualified from driving after he was convicted of driving without a licence.
Garda Christopher O’Mara told Limerick District Court he stopped a white Ford Transit van on the M7 near Gooig at 9.37pm on December 20, 2018 after he detected it travelling at 155 km/h.
The driver of the van – James O’Brien, 40, of Colbert Terrace, Abbeyfeale East – did not have a driving licence or a NCT.
After being informed the defendant has 36 previous convictions, including three for no insurance and three for speeding, Judge Marian O’Leary imposed a four-month disqualification.
She also imposed fines totalling €1,000.
Mr O’Brien was not present in court and recognisance were fixed in the event of an appeal.
