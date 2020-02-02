Animal welfare worker 'brought to tears' over 'shocking condition' of Collie puppy in Limerick

Disclaimer: Some readers may find this story upsetting

MORE than €2,500 has been raised for the treatment of a young Collie dog found dumped and "emaciated" with serious injuries in County Limerick.

In a statement on Facebook, Limerick Animal Welfare (Law) said they were alerted to the injured dog, named Poppy, who was found "shocking condition".

More than 170 people have donated more than €2,500 via Law's Facebook page for the care of the dog.

The dog's injuries were so horrific, it brought a seasoned animal welfare worker "to tears" after they witnessed Poppy's chronic condition.

"Rolled up in a ball on the side of the road on approach the terrified dog took off scrambling under a bush. How she did this is anyone's guess as both eyes where damaged. One eye was shaded over blue the other was hidden under a ooze of pus and squeeze shut by the swelled jaw and face.

"The swelling was some sort of infection and by its size it had been there a while. Other less obvious injuries were there but we scooped her up wrapped her in a blanket and rushed to Mid West Vets for treatment."

Poppy weighed in at just 9kg, and was cheated for pain relief while vets assessed Poppy's injuries.



Both eyes where observers one was ulcerated the other infected. The facial swelling was an untreated abscess her front leg had a circular impression that looked like a rope had been tied around it leaving it's Chinese burn marking.

"Covered also in fleas and mites signs of mange coat matted with animal faeces oh what had poor Poppy being through," Law said on Saturday morning.

Poppy remains in veterinary care.