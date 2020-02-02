Limerick gardai stop driver doing nearly double speed limit in heavy rain

A MOTORIST faces a careless driving charge after they were caught driving nearly double the speed limit in heavy rain in Limerick city.

Gardai stopped the motorist in Limerick city at around 1am. It is understood the incident occurred in the Castletroy area.

The motorist was stopped on approach to a busy roundabout, driving 113kph in a 60kph zone "with very heavy rain and big patches of surface water".

Despite the heavy rain, gardai were able to detect the speed of the vehicle, using the newest technology.

"Due to all of the circumstances, the driver will have a court date for Careless Driving," the gardai said on Facebook.

Seven other drivers were issued with fixed charge penalty notices for excessive speed overnight.