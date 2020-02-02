Deaths in Limerick - February 2, 2020

THE DEATH has occurred of Maura Plunkett (née McCarthy), of Claughaun Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her home. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Oliver, son John, daughters Dolores, Geraldine, Ann, Carmel & Nancy, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Eamon McCarthy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (Feb. 4th) from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Wednesday (Feb. 5th) at 12.30pm with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Halloran (née O'Connor), Raheny, Dublin / Limerick on 1st February, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff St. Gabriel's Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerry and cherished mother of Michael, Jean (Mac Fadden) and Jackie (Bernstein).

Very sadly missed by her children, grandchildren Dearbhla, Caireann, Kieran, Danny and Alex, her great-grandchildren Rós, Esmé and Molly, daughter-in-law Evelyn, sons-in-law Ronan and Gustavo, her sisters Eithne and Fidelma, brothers Turlough, Ger, Hugh and the late John, her cousin Margaret, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace. Reposing at St Gabriel's Nursing Home, Edenmore, Dublin 5 (D05 PK84) this (Monday) evening from 7o'c until 9o’c. Removal tomorrow (Tuesday) morning to the Church of Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny, arriving for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Rena Mc Kenna (née Hanafin), of Lios Darragh, Newbliss, Monaghan / Askeaton.

Cherished Wife of Paddy and adored Mother of Gavin. Rena will be sadly missed and remembered by her husband, son, daughter-in-law Arlene, sisters Mamie (Heinehan, Limerick), Ina (Langford, Limerick), brothers Jimmy (Limerick) and Oliver (England), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and by all who knew and loved her.

Rena's Funeral Mass takes place in St Laobhin's Chapel, Killeevan on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House Private to family and friends, please.

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim) Lane, of Ballycarney (V94 YP8K), Clarina, Limerick / Patrickswell, Limerick.

Ballycarney, Clarina & late of London & Red House Hill, Patrickswell Co. Limerick. Feb 1st 2020 peacefully in the Galway Clinic (after a short but ferocious illness).

Much loved son of the late Vera, son-in-law of the late Liam and brother-in-law of Alex & Aidan. Dearly beloved husband of Rosita (nee Westropp-Bennett) & darling Dad to James & Tara.

Deeply regretted by his father Jim, sisters Marie & Irene, brothers Neil & James, mother-in-law Kathlyn (& Pat), brothers-in-law Tom & Frank, sisters-in-law Noelle, Aisling, Dairín, Raquel & Chiara, uncles & aunts, nephews & nieces and extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home in Ballycarney (V94 YP8K) this Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:30 am in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Patrickswell with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Helen KIELY (née Bourke)

Elton Court, Meelick, Clare / Killeely, Limerick



Helen died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Milford Nursing Home, Helen. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, children David, Lavinia, Keith, & Mike, grandchildren Eimear, Ciaran, Aaron, Conor, Niall, Lauren, James & Zara, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

