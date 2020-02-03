Limerick village ‘open for business’ despite road works

ADARE remains open for business, Dan Neville, the chairman of Adare Community Trust stressed this week as work begins on laying a new sewer pipe in the village.

The pipe will run from the Village Hall along the Rathkeale Road as far as Scoil Iosaef Boys National School and the work is expected to take 12 weeks.

Traffic diversions have been put in place by Irish Water working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council.

“A stop-go system will be in place at the location of the works with vehicle triggered traffic lights in operation outside of working hours,” a spokesman for Irish Water explained.” Traffic flow is therefore maintained in Adare. However diversions to and from Limerick are recommended. “For traffic travelling eastwards it is recommended they divert at Newcastle West on to the Bruff Line to Rourkes’ Cross and then take the N20 into Limerick. Alternatively, they can divert at Rathkeale and on to Askeaton and the N69.

For traffic travelling westwards, a diversion is indicated at the N20/M20 Attyflin Interchange. Vehicles should take the Cork road to Rourkes Cross and then turn for Newcastle West.

“We acknowledge that there will be some disruption to traffic and apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused due to these necessary upgrade works,” Gerry O’Donnell of Irish Water said.

“However we are working closely with the local authority and An Garda Siochana to ensure any disruption can be minimised and to complete this project as quickly and as safely as possible,” Mr O’Donnell added. “ We would like to thank the local community and road users for their patience and co-operation.”

Local councillor and businesswoman, Bridie Collins (pictured) has stressed that shoppers and visitors can get access to the village’s many shops and businesses while the work is going on.

There is no obstacle to traffic from the east or from the north, coming into the centre of Adare, she explained. and cars coming from the west can use the new car park at the edge of the village, she poined out. The stop-go system is to keep traffic moving through town.

“We are open for business,” she said, adding that the same warm Adare welcome will be there for everybody.

For further information regarding the works, people can contact the project team on 1850 278 278 or see the Service and Supply section of www.water.ie. Regular progress updates will also be provided to the local community.