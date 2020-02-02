Man acquitted of attacking another with hatchet in Limerick

A MAN was acquitted of assault charges relating to a violent incident on the southside of the city almost a decade ago.

Frederick O’Connor, aged 32, who has an address at Brittas, Thurles, County Tipperary had pleaded not guilty to assaulting another man causing him harm at John Carew Park, Southill, on April 26, 2010.

During a three-day trial, a jury at Limerick Circuit Court was told it was the prosecution case that the injured party was hit across the back of the head and the side of his face with a hatchet during an altercation with two other men at Donoughmore Crescent.

The victim, who was aged in his mid-20s at the time, received 20 stitches, following the incident.

He sustained two lacerations and has some permanent scarring as a result of the attack which happened at around 8.30pm.

The jury returned with its unanimous not guilty verdict following less than 40 minutes of deliberations.

After thanking the jurors for their attention during the trial, Judge Martina Baxter excused them from further jury service for three years.