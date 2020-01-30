€20k seized by gardaí in League of Ireland match-fixing probe in Limerick

SEARCHES were carried out in the Limerick city area this Thursday morning by numerous garda units in connection with an investigation into match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

During the course of the searches carried out by the Anti-Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), with support from detectives attached to the Limerick Division, documentary evidence including evidence of betting, mobile phones, electronic devices, €20,000 cash and a stun gun was seized.

No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.