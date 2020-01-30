LISTEN: Limerick Leader GE2020 podcast with Green Party councillor Brian Leddin

In our third episode of the Limerick Leader's General Election 2020 podcast, our reporter Fintan Walsh speaks with Green Party candidate, Cllr Brian Leddin who is vying for a seat in the Limerick City constituency.

In this interview, Cllr Leddin discusses the M20, coalitions and why he stopped speaking publicly about the Curragower House saga.

To listen to an interview with candidates Cllr James Collins, of Fianna Fail, and Jenny Blake, of the Social Democrats, subscribe to our podcast on Spotify.

To listen to the interview with Cllr Brian Leddin, click on the link below.