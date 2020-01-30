Deaths in Limerick - January 20, 2019

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Quane, Donnellans Buildings, Rosbrien, Limerick. Formerly of Young Munsters RFC, Limerick Golf Club, Guinness and Thorpes Nursing Home, Clarina. January 29th 2020, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Brother of the late John, Michael, Alice, Kitty, Marie and Ann. Regretted by his loving brothers Jim, Frank and Joe, sisters Dolie, Nuala and Noreen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Rosbrien. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) O’Neill (Red House Hill, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick and formerly of Breska, Clarina, Co. Limerick) 29th January 2020, peacefully in the presence of his family at Limerick University Hospital after a long illness. Husband of Joan (nee Phipps) and father of Maria, Stephanie, Cathal and Sinead. Predeceased by his sister Tess. Sadly missed by his wife, children, sister Maureen (Considine), brothers Jackie and Jimmy, grandchildren, sons-in-law, bother-in-saw, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening (31st January) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret. Requiem Mass on Saturday (1st February) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mungret Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland and Aware.

The death has occurred of Anna Moloney (née O'Connor), Bridgemount, Skagh, Croom, Co. Limerick and late of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale. Died on the 29th January 2020 peacefully in the tender care of her family in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Denny, and dear mother of the late infant daughter Mary.Sadly missed by loving family, sons Jim and David, daughters in law Tina and Helen, adoring grandchildren Susan, Joanne, Grace, Susan's fiancee James, sister Elsie, brothers Joe Vincie and Eamonn, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, her kind carers, neighbours and her friends.

Reposing on Friday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at at 8 pm to st Mary’s Church, Croom. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Relig Mhuire, Croom. No flowers please.

The death has occurred of Dermot BOLAND, New Jersey, U.S.A and late of Ashbrook, Ennis Road, Limerick. Dermot died in New Jersey after a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Laura, his parents Olive and Gerry, brothers Hugh, James and Seán, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends in both USA and Ireland.