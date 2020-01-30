Gardai arrest man after seizing €3,300 worth of suspected drugs and cash in Limerick

A MAN has been arrested after gardai seized €3,300 worth of suspected drugs and cash in Limerick this week.

The arrest occurred after the garda drugs squad stopped a man in his 40s on Upper William Street on Wednesday before 5pm

He was then brought to Henry Street garda station for the purpose of a search and was found to be in possession of €2,400 worth of suspected heroin that had been split into over 90 small bags, €100 worth of suspected cocaine and €800 in cash.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man was arrested and detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been release. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.