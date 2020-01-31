Limerick councillor forced to row back after accusing mayor of  ‘bullying’ him

IT ended with a “blessed trinity of Sheahans” all supporting the upgrading of the library in Askeaton but Monday’s council meeting started off with a row between Cllr Kevin Sheahan FF who said he felt bullied by Mayor Michael Sheahan FG over a ruling made by the Mayor at the previous meeting.

“You refused to take my motion because I wouldn’t give you the name of the person who seconded it,” the Fianna Fail councillor accused the Mayor

More than half the councillors were not happy with supporting his motion, Cllr Sheahan conceded. “That is their democratic right,” he said but he accused the Mayor of an incorrect interpretation of standing orders. “Were you correct or incorrect in the ruling you made?” he demanded. “I felt on the day that I was bullied by you.”

He had withdrawn the motion “to avoid consternation”, he said but he felt “badly hurt” by the way he was treated, and had never witnessed any councillor being treated in that way. It was, he contended, a very serious issue.

“He withdrew the motion because he was afraid to put it to the floor,” Cllr Liam Galvin shouted across the floor.

“I was not afraid of you or anybody else,” Cllr Kevin Sheahan shouted back.

The Mayor said he felt he was following standing orders. “If I was wrong, I am quite prepared to take advice from James Clune on that.”

He suggested to Cllr Sheahan that he resubmit the motion.

But Cllr Galvin was having none of it. An accusation of bullying had been made against the first citizen, he said and he demanded that Cllr Kevin Sheahan withdraw it.

Then in stepped yet another Sheahan, this time, Cllr John Sheahan who suggested to Cllr Kevin Sheahan that “in the interests of the public and everybody else in this chamber”, he would “clarify how he was bullied or he withdraws”.

All the party leaders on the day had remained silent, claimed Cllr Kevin Sheahan, which prompted his own acting party leader, Kieran O’Hanlon to say: “If any of my members feel they are bullied, talk to me and I will deal with it.”

Fellow party member, Cllr Eddie Ryan, then referred back to the crux of the matter: the subject of Cllr Kevin Sheahan’s aborted motion. He wanted “no hand or part” in any motion which says that drinking and driving is ok, he declared.

“I never said I was in favour of drinking and driving,” Cllr Kevin Sheahan retorted. He did think, however, that the judiciary should take into account if people were caught the morning after.

Asked to withdraw his bullying remark, Cllr Kevin Sheahan said. “I felt bullied. I will modify my statement by saying I felt bullied.”

Let the record show that the Mayor didn’t bully Cllr Kevin Sheahan, Cllr Galvin declared and the official business of the meeting finally got underway.

Later, Mayor Sheahan and Cllr John Sheahan supported Cllr Kevin Sheahan’s call for a survey and report on the state of Askeaton library.