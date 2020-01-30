Limerick prison inmate prosecuted over cell phone

A PRISONER who borrowed a mobile phone from another inmate at Limerick Prison will not have to serve any additional time behind bars.

Kenneth Sheehan, 33, who has an address at Shanabooly Road, Ballynanty pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a GT Star mini mobile phone at Limerick Prison on July 12, 2017.

Inspector Niall Flood said the device was seized when the defendant’s cell was searched by prison officers – less than a week after he was convicted of a similar offence relating to the seizure of another phone on May 20, 2015.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client, who has a large number of previous convictions, is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for burglary offences and is not due to be released until July 2020.

She said the father-of-two “got a loan” of the phone from somebody else and that he had not brought it into the prison.

“It was not his phone,” she told Judge Marian O’Leary.

Noting Mr Sheehan’s guilty plea and that he is serving a lengthy sentence, the judge imposed a fine of €300 with a default penalty of three days’ imprisonment meaning no additional time will be served.