Deaths in Limerick - January 29, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Savage (née Cussen) of Graigues, Charleville, Cork / Broadford, Limerick. Peacefully, at Brenda and Seamus Clancy's residence, Knockanure, Listowel V31P599. Beloved wife of the late Denis and dear mother of Pat, Brenda, Anne, Vincent and the late Larry, sister of the late James and John (Mount Plummer, Broadford, Mark (Gurrane, Charleville) and Sr Margaret D.M J. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brother Larry (Patrickswell), sisters-in-law Helen and Eithne, son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Eileen, Lyla and Caroline, grandchildren Denis, Niamh, Jessica, Laura amd Mallaedh, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Brenda's residence on Wednesday. Reposing at Hawe's funeral home Charleville P56YY15 on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into Holy Cross Church, Charleville, on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patsy O'Mahony (née O'Donnell), The Stud Farm, Carrigaline, Cork / Ardpatrick, Limerick. On January 29th, 2020, peacefully, at home, PATSY (née O'Donnell, Ardpatrick Co.Limerick), dearly beloved wife of the late Sean, loving mother of Deirdre, Susan and Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, grandchildren Jackie, Elizabeth and Stephanie, great-granddaughter Alexandra, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at her Residence (Eircode P43 EY49) on Friday from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Reception prayers at 1.30pm on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline, followed by Requiem Mass at 2.00pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery Carrigaline.

The death has occurred of Tom Forde. Westbrook, Ballymoneen Road and Bank of Ireland, Galway / Raheen, Limerick. Tom passed away peacefully at home after a long illness borne with courage, dignity and humour. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Netta, his adoring daughter Muireann and sons Donnchadh, Tomás and Cathal. Much loved son of the late Tom and Margaret, Raheen, Limerick. Sadly missed by his sister Mairéad, brothers Jerome, John and Declan, mother-in-law Kitty, sisters-in-law Marieanne, Catherine, Liz, Majella, Jacinta, Georgina and Laurie, brothers-in-law John, Niall, Peadar, David and Victor, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday afternoon, 30th January from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arriving at the Church of St. John the Apostle, Ballymoneen Road on Friday morning, 31st January for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Hospice Homecare team and /or Cancer Care West.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Crawford, Crawfords Cross, Glenlara, Garryspillane, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving and dearly loved wife Kathleen, sons Jamie and Robert, daughters Claudia, daughters-in-law Mary and Louise, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Evan, Olivia and Anna, brother Tom, sister Eileen extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35XV96) this Thursday evening from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. At Bob's request a private cremation will take place later. No Flowers. House Private please.

The death has occurred of Gerard Clarson, Newtownshandrum, Cork / Broadford, Limerick. Retired Principal of Dromina National School. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Killeline Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his daughter Emma, grandson Rayhan and brother Mike. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ruth, children John, Georgina O'Flynn, Duncan, Matthew and Alice, their partners John O'Flynn, Henry, Debra and Sakina, grandchildren Emma, Josie, Estelle, Kahil and Saif, brother Tom, sisters Sr. Georgina, Helen Pierce and Margaret Bird, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Malley's Funeral Home, Charleville on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Newtownshandrum on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Newtown New Cemetery.