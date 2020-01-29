Man arrested at Limerick halting site hours after order barring him from it kicked in

A TRAVELLER has admitted breaching an exclusion order banning him from a city halting site less than eight hours after it came into effect.

Martin Hartnett, 31, was brought before Limerick Distict Court last Thursday morning – hours after he was arrested at New Crescent Halting Site on Childers Road.

Sergeant Shane Davern told Judge Marian O’Leary he arrested the defendant – a married father-of-five – at Bay 11 at the halting site when he called at 7.45am. He said he made no reply when charged a short time later.

The exclusion order, he said, was granted to Limerick City and County Council following a court hearing on January 9 and came into effect at midnight on January 23.

“He was given two weeks to make arrangements (to move out),” said Sgt Davern.

During the earlier hearing before Judge Mary Cashin, solicitor Ger Reidy, representing the local authority, said there was an “ongoing anti-social behaviour problem” and that Mr Hartnett was “impeding work in the whole site.”

Evidence was heard that upgrade works at the halting site have been unable to proceed and that the cost to the council to date has been in the region of €30,000.

Read also: Home burgled in Limerick while owner was working in the attic

A council official gave evidence that in October 2017, he and a contractor were talking with the Hartnett family about completing works in Mr Hartnett's bay.

“Mr Hartnett was not pleased with the level of works we were doing. He picked up an iron bar and approached us. He was verbally abusive. We had to leave. A complaint was made to gardai,” he said.

He said works are “constantly” being stopped at the halting site because Mr Hartnett is “very vocal and aggressive with contractors”. On one occasion in 2018 a council colleague and a contractor were “accused of being rats”.

“The contractors have to leave the site,” said the official who added that some contractors refuse to go into the halting site.

After his client admitted breaching the exclusion order, Solicitor Ted McCarthy said an appeal has been lodged but that the order remains in place.

He indicated that Mr Hartnett and his wife intended to apply to the civil court for a stay on the order and he requested an adjournment of the criminal prosecution to allow them make such an application.

Mr McCarthy said he had concerns about Mr Hartnett’s mental health and he told the court that he will have nowhere to live if he is required to leave the halting site.

“He has no place to go, he will effectively be on the streets,” he said.

Judge O’Leary agreed the defendant was entitled to apply for a stay of the original order. However, she commented that it remains in place unless such a stay is granted.

“He will be in breach if he doesn’t get a stay,” she warned.

The matter was adjourned to February 14 for sentence.