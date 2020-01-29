Limerick man pleads guilty over seizure of cannabis in car

A COUNTY Limerick man has admitted possession of a significant quantity of cannabis herb for the purpose of sale or supply.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Joseph O’Loughlin, 38, of Ballyroe, Loughill pleaded guilty to a single charge under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The cannabis, which had a street value of more than €32,000, was seized when a vehicle was stopped and searched at Groody Road, Castletroy, at around 3.30pm on January 28, 2019.

The search was part of a pre-planned operation, targeting the activities of organised criminals in Limerick, involved members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force.

Barrister Aoife O’Leary informed Judge Martina Baxter her client has no previous convictions and she requested that a probation report be prepared before the sentencing hearing.

The application was granted and the matter was adjourned to next month.