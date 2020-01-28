School around the corner once again: county Limerick facility closed in 2015, to reopen

LITTLE voices saying “miss, miss, miss” or “sir, sir, sir” could echo around Glenroe NS again after the minister of education made a commitment to reopen it.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan announced that Minister Joe McHugh has advised him that it is "his intention to reopen Glenroe NS".

“In January 2019 I along with members of the Glenroe NS working group met with Minister McHugh in Dublin with a view to reopening the school which had closed in 2015. In the intervening time I have been working closely with the minister and the local community group to have the school reopened under the new patronage of the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board,” said Minister O'Donovan.

He said he was delighted that Minister McHugh was convinced by the argument they put forward to him to reopen the school.

“I have worked tirelessly on this issue and I like to thank the minister for education and the local community for all the work they have put in getting their school reopened,” concluded Minister O'Donovan.

Glenroe-Ballyorgan Community Council and Glenroe National School Working Group are also delighted with the news.

Chairperson of Glenroe-Ballyorgan Community Council, Deirdre McSweeney warmly welcomed the announcement to open a new national school in Glenroe and described it as a “marvelous achievement”.

“The opening of the school as a community national school is not just a boost for our parish but for the surrounding areas as well as it gives parents another option where they will send their children to school. Great credit has to go to the working group who have put in so much effort over the last number of years to achieve the result we have today. Having a school in our parish again will provide a new focal point in Glenroe,” said Ms McSweeney.

It will be under the patronage of the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LETB) who are working towards opening it in September 2020, she said.

Mary Hanley O’Brien, chairperson of the Working Group, wishes to convey sincere thanks to George O’Callaghan, CEO of LCETB, Bernadette Cullen, former director of schools (currently CEO of Tipperary ETB) and Donncha O’Treasaigh, director of schools, for their steadfast commitment to this project.

“We also owe a huge debt of gratitude to Minister for Education Joe McHugh for his commitment to opening the school and to Minister Patrick O’Donovan for his representation and his unwavering support of this project. We also wish to recognise the background work undertaken by the DES officials,” said Ms Hanley O’Brien.

It will open in the building and grounds of the former Scoil Mhuire.

“The Diocese of Limerick has been fully supportive of this project and the leasing of the building and grounds to the LCETB. Sincere thanks to Bishop Brendan Leahy and Fr Michael O’Shea, PP of Glenroe, for their support of this project. Thanks is also extended to the community for their continued support.

“We look forward to hearing that the legal issues have been cleared by the Attorney General and to supporting the LCETB as they open the school,” concluded Ms Hanley O’Brien.