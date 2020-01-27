Limerick Mayor in demand for St Patrick's Day parades in USA

LIMERICK is set to be strongly represented at two of the biggest St Patrick’s Day parades in the World for the first time.

Proposals to send council delegations to three separate parades in the United States during March are expected to be formally approved by councillors at a meeting this Monday evening.

The Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Michael Sheahan, has been invited the attend the St Patrick’s Day parades in New York City and in Savannah, Georgia on March 17. Up to three million people will attend both events.

Cllr Sheahan has also been invited to attend the annual St Patrick’s Day parade at Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York on March 7.

While Limerick City and County Council has been represented at the New York parades in the past, it will be first time a representative will attend the parade in Savannah, which is marking it 196th anniversary this year.

“The Parade Committee has worked hard to establish the parade as one of the premier parades anywhere in the world. Numerous bands and groups from all over the United States and from Ireland perform each year in front of an estimated crowd of 800,000 people,” states a briefing note for councillors circulated ahead of today’s full meeting of the local authority.

“It would be a great opportunity for the council to develop linkages for Limerick during the St Patrick’s Day period at a variety of events that will be taking place in Savannah at the time,” adds the note which estimates the cost will in the region of €2,500.

Recommending that a delegation attends the New York parade, the local authority says it will provide an opportunity to build on existing links. Again, the cost is about €2,500 per councillor.

In addition to the St Patrick’s Day Parade, which will pass along 5th Avenue, it is proposed that the delegation will attend a variety of tourism and cultural events will l take place in New York that week.

Separately, councillors will also be asked to approve proposals to send a delegation to New York next month for an event at the Irish Consulate where Brand Limerick will be launched..