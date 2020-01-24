Blindboy forced to cancel Thailand gig amid coronavirus fears

LIMERICK comedian Blindboy Boatclub of the Rubberbandits has cancelled an overseas event in Thailand due to medical advice.

The entertainer had planned to record a live podcast at Jai Thep Festival in Chiang Mai next Friday, January 31.

"I'm unwell at the moment, with a fever, and flying into Bangkok airport isn't the best idea right now," explained Blindboy, "I'll be back to Thailand with a gig at some point."

Outbreak of the virus has so far been linked to the death of 26 people, with travel limits being enforced as 830 cases of the virus have been reported.

The virus, which causes pneumonia, has also been confirmed outside China, in the US, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.