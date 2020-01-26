Gardai issue warning after Limerick man disclosed PIN to scammer

GARDAI have issued a warning about a phone-based scam which has come to light in recent days.

A man who lives in the Annacotty area has reported that he was targeted when he received a phone call from an individual who stated they were from the Revenue.

“The caller went on to claim that the gentleman was due some tax back and in order for Revenue to do this they needed his banking details. Unfortunately the gentleman gave his banking details including his PIN,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

However, the man subsequently discovered that a transaction for €2,500 was pending on his account.

“Luckily the money had not been removed and his bank was able to block this transaction and no money was taken,” said Sgt Leetch.

“Under no circumstances should you give your banking security code, that’s your four-digit code to anybody. Even your bank won’t ask for that information. Treat your pin numbers like your tooth brush, don’t share them with anybody and change them every three months,” she added.