Emergency services at scene of double car crash in Limerick city

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a double car collision on the M20 motorway in Limerick city.

The incident occurred between the Dooradoyle and Raheen junctions, inbound, on the motorway at around 5pm.

#LIMERICK Section of M20 northbound now closed due to collision. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 23, 2020

The section of the road has been closed, according to AA Roadwatch.

Two units from the National Ambulance Service are at the scene, alongside gardai.

Injuries, if any, are unknown.

There is heavy traffic in the area, according to sources.