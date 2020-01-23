Deaths in Limerick - January 23, 2019

The death has occurred of Katie O'Brien (née Kelly) of Ballycannon, Croagh, Limerick. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Seamus, DJ and Gerard, daughters Kathleen (Sheehy), Teresa (Cregan), Christina (Condon), Patricia (Cregan) and Carmel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Mary Hayes and Josie Conway, sister-in-law Nellie, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Naughton (nee Henry) (Kilbranish Drive, Woodview Park, Limerick) 23rd January 2020, peacefully in the loving care Corbally House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Harry. Dearly loved mother of Mary, Henry, Michelle, Shirley and Vicki. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, sisters Betty and Kay, brother Jerome, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Saturday evening (25th January) from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Sunday to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin for Requiem Mass on Sunday (26th January) at 12 noon followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland

The death has occurred of Denis Hayes of The Fairgreen, Bruff and Boherard, Athlacca, Co. Limerick passed away peacefully at The University Hospital, Limerick on January 23rd 2020. Deeply regretted by his wife Anne, daughters Noreen, Margaret and Anne-Marie, sons Duncan and Pat, grandchildren, sister Peg, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing this Friday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff from 5:30pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Meanus, at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.