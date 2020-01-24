Limerick legend says Munster could learn things from Leinster

RUGBY giant Paul O’Connell says that while there is “probably a load of things” that Munster could copy from Leinster, “we do have to find our own way as well”.

The former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain has conceded that it’s “a very very tough time for Munster at the moment” following their exit from the Heineken Champions Cup.

Munster signed off on their Champions Cup campaign for another season with a convincing 33-6 bonus point win over a struggling Ospreys side before an official attendance of 19,891 at Thomond Park on Sunday afternoon.

The province’s hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup had ended on Saturday evening when results elsewhere went against them.

“It’s a tough time for Munster at the moment - it’s a very very tough time. The landscape is getting more and more difficult to win a European Cup,” said Paul who was at the game on Sunday.

“It was a bit of a dead rubber. I played one of those myself before where we were out of the competition already before the knock-out stages. It was great to see so many young players getting a game. It was great to see Craig Casey coming off the bench and making such an impact. I know he scored a great try but every time he got the ball he looked absolutely electric.”

Paul pointed out that the Munster of today is quite different to when he was playing.

“We’d a team of first choice internationals almost, in one to 10 in our team and Munster don’t really have that at the moment, we have to try and create that in some way.”

When asked if Munster should be trying to replicate Leinster’s model or instead try to find their own niche, Paul said: “I’d say there’s a load of things that we could copy from Leinster that we probably don’t. They definitely have a better pipeline of young players than we do but I think they probably do a better job with that pipeline than we do afterwards. There is probably a load of things that we could copy but we do have to find our own way as well, we don’t have that private schools system that they have. We do have a vibrant rugby community and a vibrant club set-up here as well. I think we have to do more to produce players for our AIL clubs and maybe produce a few players as well for Munster. I think we can get better at that.”

In relation to his own plans for coaching he smiled: “I don't have any plans at the moment. I coach an Under 10s team in Limerick which is great fun and I help out with a schools team and I'm looking forward to the Six Nations, I'm working with the BBC. I'm looking forward to covering the games. I'm doing a lot of French games during the Championship so I'm looking forward to watching them because they've picked an amazing squad of very talented players but very inexperienced players and I look forward to seeing what effect Shaun Edwards, the former Welsh defence coach who is now working with them, will have.

“I'm obviously looking forward to watching Ireland as well under Andy Farrell - it should be a bit of a change.”

