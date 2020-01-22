Deaths in Limerick - January 22, 2020

The death has occurred of David Mark Brophy of Dublin and formerly of Beechgrove, Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick & Late of Brophy Solicitors, Limerick. David Mark died at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Survived by his loving wife Eileen Wilde Crosbie, daughter Ruth (Caherdaniel), son Mark (Limerick), brothers Éamonn (Galway) and Johnny (Dublin), brother-in-law, daughter-in-law Mary Sheahan, son-in-law Michael O’Connor, grandchildren Oscar, Ellie, Teddy, Andrew and Anthony, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick on Friday (24th Jan.) at 10.30 am. followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations to Limerick Animal Welfare c/o Griffin’s Funerals 061 415000.

The death has occurred of Dearl (Nora) Clery (née O Dea) of Bawntard, Kilmallock, Limerick / Cullen, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband P.B. Clery & sons Joseph & Michael-Anthony (infant). Dearly loved mother of Mary (Moran) Rathkeale, James, John, (Benedict), Gabriel, Agatha, (Cronin) Ballingarry, & Mairead (Gleeson) Cappamore. Sadly missed by sons-in-law John, Gerard, & Mossie, Daughters-in-law Claudia, Jane & Monica, 19 Beloved grandchildren, neighbours, friends & former Bridge Players.

Reposing at Mc Carthys Funeral Home, Kilmallock Thursday, 23rd January, betwenn 6pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Kilmallock. Requeim Mass Friday 24th at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Bulgaden Cemetery. A Life long Devotee of St Maria Goretti.

The death has occurred of Jim Cotter, of Ennis Road, Limerick City and Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and late of Glengarriff, Co. Cork, and Ballygirreen Radio Station. On January 21st, 2020, Jim, in the tender care of the staff of Med 3, University Hospital Waterford, peacefully in his 100th year and surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Hynes), much loved Dad of Valerie (Coughlan), Geraldine (Quigley), and Jackie (Harney) and cherished Grandad of Sarah (Blake), David, and Clodagh Harney. Sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law, Donal, Tom and Adrian, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Thursday, January 23rd, from 5pm with removal at 7pm, to St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. Requiem Mass on Friday, January 24th at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Finbarr's Cemetery, Cork, arriving at 2pm approximately. House private please.

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Fitzgerald of Griston, Ballylanders, Limerick. Peacefully Billy. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Sr. Margaret, Sean, Eileen (Walsh) Pat, Brid (Fox) and Brenadette (Hunt). Sadly missed by his brothers Fr. Michael O.S.A., Joe (Navan) and Sr.Michael (Selly Park, Birmingham), brother-in-law George (Fox),sisters-in-law Maureen (Ballylanders) and Ann (Mitchelstown) his many nephews, nieces, relatives, caring neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders, V35A3F4 this Thursday evening from 6.30pm. Removal at 8pm.to St. Patrick's Church, Glenbrohane. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom Keane of Avonmore Road, Raheen, Limerick / Milltown, Kerry. Late Garda Siochana, Edward Street and Roxboro, Limerick) January 21st 2020, peacefully, ay Limerick University Hospital. Son of the late Sean and Bridget Keane. Brother of the late Aeneas and Donie. Sadly missed by his loving brother Fr. John S.M.A. (Nigeria), sister Gretta, brother-in-law James, sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick, on Thursday evening (23rd Jan) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Milltown, Co. Kerry on Friday (24th Jan) for requiem Mass at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the National Council for the Blind.

The death has occurred of Patrick C. (Pat) Kennedy B.L., L.L.B (South Circular Road, Limerick, Former City Councillor, Mayor of Limerick and Senator) 21st January 2020, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Loretto. Dearly loved father of Thomas, Loretto Jnr., Alex and Shane. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Catriona, grandchildren James, Lena, and Lucy, brother Michael, sisters Maureen, Helen and Kay, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening (24th Jan) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Saturday (25th Jan) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maureen NORMOYLE (née Devereux) of Pass Road, Meelick, Clare / Limerick. Maureen died (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at Milford Hospice. Beloved wife of Michael, cherished mother of Marie, Sandy, Ian & Colin and beloved Nan to Steph, Francesca, Alan, Jas, Leon, & Sophie. Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Evie & Chloe, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Jo & Andrea, sisters Anna, Peg & Eileen, brother Eddie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Meelick on Friday (Jan. 24th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Meelick on Saturday to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe. House private outside reposal times. Family flowers only ~ donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice c/o Griffin’s Funerals.

The death has occurred of Nora O'Gorman (née Bourke), late of Croagh, Raheen, Limerick. Peacefully at Milford Hospice. Predeceased by her loving husband Seamus (Kilmacow), brothers Tom and Michael, sister Eileen (Gleeson), nephew Michael Roche. Sadly missed by her sister Moira (Roche), nieces Tracy, Moira, Sandra, Hilary, nephews Stephen, Roland, Alan and Edward, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Croagh Church Thursday evening from 6.30-8p.m.. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.00a.m. Burial afterwars in Croagh old cemetary.

The death has occurred of Michael Quaid of Acton, London & Cappanhane, Granagh, Limerick

Michael Quaid. Predeceased by his parents Timmy and Betty.Peacefully on January 17th 2020. Deeply regretted by his brothers Ned and Tony, sisters Brigid, Liz (Cotter) and Kathleen (Kelliher), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry (V94TW13) this Friday evening, January 24th, from 6pm to 730pm arriving at St. Michael's Church, Ballyagran for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloncagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Papa) Ryan of Inglewood Terrace, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick and late of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Geraldines F.C., Ballynanty Rovers F.C. & Thomond R.F.C.Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, daughters Edel & Yvonne, sons Jeffrey & David, sister Rose Long, brothers Fonsie, John & Michael, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives, neighbours & large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (Jan. 24th) from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Funeral on Saturday (Jan. 25th) after 10am Requiem Mass to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.