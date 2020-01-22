Adam's values: Family heirlooms can get once over from experts in Limerick next week

BOTH this month and next month, the Adam’s team of Fine Art specialists will be travelling the country in order to meet with clients and to accept consignments for the Spring / Summer auction season – and will be making a stop in Limerick along the way.

After a hugely successful 2019, the team is on the road again providing professional, discrete appraisals and gathering high-quality lots for our 2020 auctions.

Last year’s auction results confirmed that now is the time to sell at auction in Ireland and that Adam’s is the auctioneer of choice when it comes to achieving great results.

“This January/February we will be on-hand across a range of venues, to provide complimentary and confidential valuations, on any pieces of jewellery, art, antiques or items of interest that clients may wish to consign to one of our auctions,” said a spokesperson.

The Spring/Summer season includes a full schedule of auctions covering all departments, including: Fine Art and Period Interiors (Adam’s At Home & Country House Collections Auctions), Important Irish Art, Fine Jewellery & Watches, 20th Century Furniture and Design (Mid Century – Modern Auction), The Library Sale, and Important Historical Documents and Artefacts (The History Sale).

”We look forward to welcoming clients at our various venues across the country in order to share our experience and to build new relationships for the future,” it was added.

Adam’s Countrywide Valuation Tour will arrive in Limerick on Thursday, January 30.

To make an appointment on any of these dates or alternatively at a time more convenient to you, please do not hesitate to contact Adam’s by telephone on +353 1 676 0261 or by email on: valuations@adams.ie