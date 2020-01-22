Caution urged as Limerick woman duped by fake receipt after selling clothes online

GARDAI are warning people about the dangers of selling items online following a recent incident involving a woman from Castletroy.

After advertising an expensive item of clothing for sale, she made an arrangement with a female to purchase the item.

“The buyer emailed the young lady a transaction receipt for the payment and the lady posted the item to the buyer’s address in Northern Ireland. However the lady has now discovered that the email is fraudulent and no payment for the item has been made,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai are investigating and all is not lost as the item may be recovered but you cannot be careful enough when you are buying or selling online, fraudsters are able to mimic reputable emails so examine them closely,” she added.

The advice is to meet the buyer in person at a safe location and to bring somebody with you.