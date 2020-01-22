Limerick activists demonstrate in solidarity with Australia

TWO LIMERICK students have stood in solidarity with Friday’s For Future Australia and are appealing to the people of Limerick to consider climate change policy in the upcoming general election.

Iona Logan, 17, and Saoirse Exton, 14, have been protesting with Friday’s For Future Limerick for almost a year now, and said: “According to scientists, the devastating recent fires across Australia are closely linked to climate change.

Read also: University of Limerick to eliminate seven million plastic bottles a year in new initiative

"Bushfires are nothing new in Australia. However, the scale of these fires is completely unprecedented.

"Climate change will affect everyone on this planet. We are appealing to every voter in Limerick to challenge their politicians on their policies and proposals on the crisis, and to vote for our planet as well as our housing and health systems.”