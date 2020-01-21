Beggar banned by judge from three Limerick city streets

A STREET beggar who is banned from a number of streets in the city centre has been warned he will go to jail, if he breaches the exclusion order again.

Fergal Corcoran, 51, of McGarry House, Alphonsus Street was before Limerick District Court in relation to two offences earlier this month.

Sergeant Shane Davern said Mr Corcoran, who, last September, was banned from entering O’Connell Street, WIlliam Street and Cruises Street, was observed begging outside Penneys on January 7 and again on January 16.

The defendant previously served four days of a two month prison sentence for breaching the order last October. He has a total of 44 previous convictions including 23 for begging.

Judge Marian O’Leary imposed two separate two month prison sentences which she suspended for 12 months.

“I will not be happy the next time,” she commented.