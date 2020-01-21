Light switch would want to go on for this young lady, says judge in Limerick court

ALINA Makinen, 16 Market Court, Newcastle West, was fined €100 at the local court for stealing items worth €21 from Dooley’s Supermarket, Newcastle West on May 13, 2018.

She was stopped by security and the items which included two bottles of wine and cheese were recovered.

The court heard that Ms Makinen had seven previous convictions for theft. “There is a bad record there,” solicitor Michael O’Donnell admitted.

She was intoxicated when she went into the shop, and had offered to pay for the goods but it was too late.

Read also: Clare driver panicked at check point and forced Limerick garda to jump out of way

She was a Finnish national who was qualified as an accountant and living in Ireland for 15 years, he said.

She hadn’t gotten much work for her qualifications and things took a bad turn for her, he said but she had worked until she had an accident.

As a result of the accident, she took large doses of painkillers and developed an addiction problem, he said, but has been dealing with it.

“The light switch would want to go on for this young lady,” Judge Mary Larkin said, fining her €100.