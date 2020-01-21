Over €10k for limerick men and women's shed projects

MEN’S and women’s sheds across Limerick have been granted essential funding of almost €11,000.

Fine Gael general election candidate Senator Maria Byrne has welcomed the funding of €10,875 allocated to the Limerick projects.

“My colleague Minister Michael Ring, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, has today confirmed that 372 men’s and women’s sheds have been allocated a total of €500,000 from his department in order to support the important community work done by these groups,” said Senator Byrne.

“I am delighted to confirm that funding has been allocated locally to Positively Women, Dooradoyle and Raheen, Southill, Families, Northside FRC, St Patrick’s and Mulcaire men’s sheds and they have all received €1,249 while Caherdavin Men’s Shed has received €1,037, St Mary’s Parish has received €1,095.

“This funding will support these excellent local projects in the contribution they make to our local area. This capital funding will enable individual men’s and women’s sheds to purchase equipment or to carry out minor works to improve their premises through the provision of small grants.

“I am delighted to see that women’s sheds have also received funding from the Government for the first time,” she added, “I hope the number of women’s sheds continues to grow in the coming years.

“Men’s and women’s sheds have become a vital element in the fabric of our communities and have done so much to tackle social isolation.”

Minister Ring said: “I introduced funding for men’s sheds in 2018 in recognition of the great support that they provide to men in communities across Ireland. Since its establishment less than 10 years ago, the impact of the men’s sheds movement has been phenomenal.

“I have decided to extend this funding to women’s sheds. Having witnessed the exceptionally positive impact of men’s sheds in recent years, I’ve no doubt that the emergence of women’s sheds can only be a good thing for community life in Ireland.”