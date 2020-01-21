Man stole handbags from car in Limerick village

A TIPPERARY man who had just started working in the Croom area stole handbags from a locked car overnight, Newcastle West court was told.

Before the court was Daniel Kelly, 20 Cuan Derg, Puckane, Nenagh who pleaded to the theft of the handbags and contents, worth €400.

Garda Johann Hunt said he received a report of the breakin and robbery from the vehicle at Gurrane, Mainister and made enquiries.

He discovered Mr Lane was in the area, he explained, and when he met Mr Kelly he made a “full admission” straight away.

When charged, he said ‘I’m sorry’, Garda Hunt told the court, and he had paid €250 to the injured party.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell acknowledged his client had a “lot of convictions”. “He had just started working in this location,” he said, and had subsequently lost the job.

He was now working up the country to support his partner and child, Mr O’Donnell said