Limerick man given 14 days to remove his caravan

A MAN living in an illegally parked caravan near Askeaton has been given until January 21 to obey an enforcement notice from Limerick City and County Council and remove the caravan.

Billy Hourigan, whose address was given as The Caravan, Collrahnee, Gurt, Askeaton was also ordered to pay legal fees and costs of €4,440.11. After January 21, if the caravan is not removed, a daily fine of €500 comes into play.

Mr Hourigan had been given ample opportunity to remove the caravan, said Will Leahy, solicitor for Limerick City and County Council and last October, Mr Hourigan had indicated in court, he hoped to be offered accommodation.

Pleading for her client, solicitor Karen Carmody said he had been unable to secure other accommodation. “There is simply nowhere for him to go and he will end up homeless,” she said. “He has been at that site for quite some number of years. He doesn’t have anywhere else to go.”

He was not, she added, a man of means.

“He could look for HAP like everybody else,” Judge Larkin said. But she added, her decision had already been made. She fined him €100 but put a stay of 14 days on the order to comply and remove the caravan.

Recognisance in the event of an appeal was fixed at Mr Hourigan’s cash bond of €100 and an independent surety of €250.