Man to face charges in Limerick District court over spate of burglaries

Gardaí have charged one of two men arrested in relation to eight burglaries at businesses in Limerick and Tipperary last week.

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The second man was released without charge last night and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai investigating the burglaries also seized two vehicles.

All of the burglaries occurred in Limerick and Tipperary during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“As part of these investigations, an operation was put in place by detective gardaí from Henry Street garda station with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit in the Western region and gardaí from Tipperary, Limerick and Galway,” said a garda spokesperson.

As part of the operation, three houses were searched this Saturday morning in County. Galway.

During the operation, two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested.

They were brought to Henry Street and Roxboro Road garda stations in Limerick where they are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.