Warning of ice as temperatures plunge in Limerick
There are warnings of icy conditions across Limerick
MET Eireann has issued a status yellow weather warning, with temperatures set to plunge to four degrees below freezing overnight.
The forececaster’s low temperature and ice warning covers Limerick, and the surrounding Munster counties, as well as Connacht, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.
It’s expected to be coldest around dawn, and staying below freezing until mid-morning on Sunday.
The warning is valid from this evening at 9pm and will remain in place until 11am tomorrow.
Up until then, it will be cold and dry across the province with highest temperatures of between five and eight degrees. Frost will develop after dusk.
Tonight will be coldest inland.
Status Yellow - Low Temperature/Ice warning for Munster, Connacht, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 18, 2020
More info here : https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/AZrjQA92VC
