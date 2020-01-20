Limerick man charged with possession after drugs were hidden in sock

THE case against a Limerick man, who had hidden €90 worth of cannabis in his sock, has been adjourned by Judge Mark Larkin to the January 28 sitting of Newcastle West court.

Assigning legal aid to the accused, who has an address in the city, told solicitor Michael O’Donnell: “You can take instructions as to why he shouldn’t go to jail.”

Earlier, the defendant pleaded to a charge of unlawful possession of drugs at St Mary’s Road, Newcastle West on December 29, 2018.

Inspector Pádraigh Sutton said about 11.30 that night, gardai saw the accused acting suspiciously and found €90 worth of cannabis hidden in his sock.

The accused said it was for his personal use. He had 11 previous convictions, the inspector said, two for unlawful possession of drugs.

“This is your third time. It is open to me to send you to jail,” Judge Larkin told the accused.

She assigned legal aid and adjourned the case for finalisation on January 28.