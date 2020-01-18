Lives at risk after stolen life buoys had to be replaced five times in a year in Limerick town

LIFEBUOYS along the Arra river in Newcastle West have had to be replaced five times in the past year.

And several times, during the same period, the lifebuoys have been dumped into the river but fortunately were later retrieved and replaced in their riverside box.

The lifebuoys at greatest risk are the two located close to Sheahan’s Supermarket on St Mary’s Road and each stolen or destroyed lifebuoy costs at least €50 to replace.

A very public-spirited resident living in the area has been keeping a watchful eye on the life-buoys, according to Valerie Stundon who is responsible for water safety for Limerick City and County Council. These lifebuoys have a vital safety role to play, she stressed this week. “The water is very fast flowing at the bridge near Sheahan’s,” she pointed out.

Anyone stealing or throwing the lifebuoys into the river is potentially putting a life in danger and Ms Stundon is appealing to the wider public to be conscious of this.

Meanwhile, Cllr Michael Collins who has been highlighting the issue of life-buoy security, is hopeful that an initiative to upgrade the banks of the river will also help raise awareness of the need to protect life-saving equipment.

The Newcastle West Development Association, he said, is now working with the Local Authority Water Programme to develop a plan to improve the river banks through the town from Cullinagh to St Mary’s Road. The purpose of the plan is to upgrade the riverbank as an amenity, he said, to make it more aesthetically pleasing and more user-friendly as an amenity.

The plan, he hopes, will also include issues such as lighting and security and will address issues such as anti-social behaviour” Sections of the riverbank, he said, were dark and dingy and the whole need to be opened up and made more appealing.

He believes a sign explaining why the life-buoys are in place and appealing to people to respect them should be put in place.

Lifebuoys have also had to be replaced “a couple of times” in Rathkeale and Askeaton, Ms Stundon said, because they have gone missing.