Limerick motorists warned of 12 weeks of traffic disruption in Adare

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect traffic disruption while Irish Water carries out 12 weeks of sewer works in Adare.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council, is planning to carry out upgrade work on the wastewater network in Adare village to address capacity issues and improve operational performance.

This project will extend the existing sewer for 365m from Main Street, Adare southbound along the N21. It is due to get underway on the week beginning January 27 and continue for 12 weeks. Shareridge Ltd will carry out the work on behalf of Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council.

An information evening will take place in Adare village hall on Tuesday, January 21 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to come along to meet the project team and learn more about the project.

In order to minimise disruption to traffic flows, diversions will be in place for the duration of the works.

A stop-go system will be in place at the location of the construction work, with vehicle-triggered traffic lights in operation outside of working hours.

A traffic management plan has been drawn up in consultation with Limerick City and County Council and An Garda Siochana and this will be continuously assessed as the works progress in order to ensure any disruption can be kept to a minimum.

The diversions are as follows:

Eastbound: Diversion indicated at N21 eastbound slipway at Rathkeale directing traffic to the R518 toward Askeaton. Vehicles to take the L1250 to N69 and N69 to Limerick/N18 Dock Road interchange/M20 Rosbrien interchange.

Westbound: Diversion indicated at the at the N20/M20 Attyflin interchange. Vehicles to take N20/R518 toward O'Rourke's Cross Junction and proceed on N21/R520 in direction of Newcastle West.

Gerry O’Donnell, Irish Water’s regional delivery lead, said these upgrade works are essential in order to ensure Adare’s sewer network has the capacity to cater for ongoing growth and development.

"We acknowledge that there will be some disruption to traffic and apologise in advance for any inconvenience that my be caused due to these necessary upgrade works. However, we are working closely with the local authority and An Garda Siochana to ensure any disruption can be minimised and to complete this project as quickly and as safely as possible. We would like to thank the local community and road users for their patience and co-operation,” said Mr O'Donnell.

For further information regarding the works please contact Irish Water on 1850 278 278 or see the service and supply section of www.water.ie. Regular progress updates will also be provided to the local community.