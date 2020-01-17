Minister gives commitment on reopening County Limerick school

THE silent classrooms in Glenroe National School could be noisy again after the Minister of Education made a commitment to reopen it.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan announced this Friday that Minister for EducaJoe McHugh TD has advised him that it is "his intention to reopen Glenroe NS".

"In January 2019 I along with members of the Glenroe NS working group met with Minister McHugh in Dublin with a view to reopening the school which had closed in 2015. In the intervening time I have been working closely with the Minister and the local community group to have the school reopened under the new patronage of the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board," said Minister O'Donovan.

He said he was delighted that Minister McHugh was convinced by the argument they put forward to him to reopen the school.

"I have worked tirelessly on this issue and I like to thank the Minister for Education and the local community for all the work they have put in getting their school re-opened,” concluded Minister O'Donovan.