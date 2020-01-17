Inner-city Limerick area to get water supply upgrade

AN INNER-CITY area is set to get an upgrade to its current water supply, minimising the occurrence of burst pipes and water outages.

Irish Water is working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council and replacing old water mains and service connections in Barrington Street area, with works having commenced this week.

Over 400 metres of old water mains will be replaced between the Barrington Street and Quinlan Street junction, up Barrington Street, looping around Pery Street and returning to the Upper Hartstonge Street and O’Connell Street junction.

The old pipes will be replaced with modern, high-density polyethylene (plastic) pipes which will lead to a big reduction in the likelihood of bursts and water outages.

The project will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

This work, which is part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme, is expected to be completed before March.

“As they get older, some pipes have a high level of leakage as well as being subject to frequent bursts,” said Gerry O’Donnell, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Irish Water.

Yesterday works took place on Barrington Street between 11pm to 4am. This caused much noise disturbances to local residents and hotel guests. I contacted @IrishWater today to request that they inform me of any ongoing night works in this area https://t.co/uJD2xZg7T3 — Cllr Elisa O'Donovan (@elisaodonovan) January 15, 2020

“Replacing these old, damaged pipes will ensure a more reliable and resilient water supply for the area. The new water mains and service connections will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages. These improvements to the water network are essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply which will, in turn, facilitate ongoing growth and development locally.”

The work is being carried out by Shareridge Ltd in partnership with Limerick City and County Council on behalf of Irish Water.

Barrington Street will be restricted to one lane for the duration of the works with no access from O’Connell Avenue. There will be no vehicular access to Barrington Street from Newenham Street.

Vehicles wishing to access Barrington Street will do so via a diversion from Hartstonge Street/Pery Square where traffic will flow back to O’Connell Avenue.

Public transport is re-routed through Hartstonge Street in place of Barrington Street for the duration of the works.

The work may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut-offs.

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan. Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s Business Plan.

Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021.

This plan includes an investment in leakage reduction and water quality initiatives, called the Leakage Reduction Programme, which will see an investment of €512 million during the period to 2021.

These works are vital to ensuring a clean, safe and reliable public water supply to support a growing population and economy.

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any further questions about the project.