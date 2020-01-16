Louise Loves: New year, new music! Check out our January jams

Last Friday was one of the busiest on the music calendar for new music with new releases dropping throughout the day! Here are some of our favourite fresh bops.

Kodaline – Wherever you are

Set to release their fourth studio album later this year, the Dublin pop band dropped their new single on Friday. According to singer Steve Garrigan, Wherever You Are "is about loved ones staying in your heart and mind even when they’re not with you.

Picture This – Winona Ryder

Another love song from Picture This. The upbeat jam is about falling in love says front man Ryan Hennessey; "Someone can unexpectedly walk into your life and turn it upside down in the best way through grace, beauty, and recklessness," he says.

"Winona Ryder is a celebration of the nervousness and edginess bestowed on you by someone you are in awe of."

Aimmé - Don’t Call Me Pretty

Her latest release, Don’t Call Me Pretty showcases the Dublin singer’s limitless range and silky agility that powerfully asserts her as “more than just what meets the eye”.

Against the synth pop chords and pulsing bass, Aimée clearly recognises her own self-worth and asks to be valued for her talents and qualities, rather than the way she looks.

This single rejects the importance placed upon conventionally accepted elements of beauty and beckons for alternative aspects of a person to be commended first, as we have much more than just our physical appearances to be proud of.

Alex Gough –Fool

Up and coming Waterford multi-instrumentalist Alex Gough bounced into the Irish music scene last year with tracks like Breakfast. The confident performer is back with a new release for 2020 saying: “FOOL was a spontaneous creation. Sparked while scrolling through different plug ins and sample packs, and coming across one that caught my attention straight away.”

Alicia Keys - Underdog

Back with a brand new single, co-penned with Ed Sheeran and co-produced with Johnny McDaid, the catchy anthem is about encouraging underdogs to “rise up!”

Becky Hill – Better off without you

First previewed in September 2019 on Becky Hill’s Instagram story the collaboration with Shift K3Y dropped on Friday!

Better Off without You tells a heartfelt tale of a determined young woman who is searching for herself inside her partner.

Love Island is back!

Love Island Winter edition is back and we are hooked already!

On Sunday we kicked off the series in style with a special launch party with Nevil’s Shoes at 101 O’Connell Street, Limerick.

We were joined on the night by special guest and former Love Island USA contestant Cormac Murphy!

Cormac shared his Love Island experience with us and chatted about the highs and lows of life in the villa!

Keep up to date on Love Island gossip daily on air and on social @spinsouthwest

Rogha na seachtaine

To do

Saturday breakfast at the Milk Market. An unrivaled weekend breakfast experience! Treat yourself to some of the best in local and fresh produce this weekend at The Milk Market opened Saturdays from 8am.

To listen

Track of the week

Westport musician Uppbeat has joined forced with Irish producer John Gibbons for his debut single. The singer said that “this song marks the start of a new chapter and a new sound … I’m no longer specifically a hip hop artist, I’m just an artist and I will make that more clear as the year goes on.”

To see

Norma Sheahan at the Belltable. This Friday get set for some hilarious comedy. Norma Sheahan promises to heal every hole in your life, one laugh at a time!

limetreetheatre.ie